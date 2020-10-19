Friday, Oct. 16
- 12:40 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
- 8:06 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
- 11:17 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
- 12:06 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
- 12:14 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft
- 2:54 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
- 3:40 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
- 4:49 p.m. — Whitetail Ave., assisting other agencies
- 4:59 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
- 6:14 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints, verbal warning
- 6:27 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms
- 7:13 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
- 7:14 p.m. — S. Ree St., parking complaint/enforcement
- 7:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
- 8:33 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
- 10:45 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies
- 11:26 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check
- 11:52 p.m. — Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Oct. 17
- 7:48 a.m. — S.D. Hwy. 1804, traffic accident/state/deer
- 8:02 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., animal complaints
- 11:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
- 3:04 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., traffic complaint
- 3:13 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
- 4:01 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
- 4:14 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., information
- 4:49 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., civil/non criminal
- 6:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., found property
- 9:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
Sunday, Oct. 18
- 12:51 a.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check
- 1:13 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
- 4:57 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
- 5:48 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
- 10:40 a.m. — E. 4th St., animal complaints, animal impounded
- 2:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
- 3:00 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief
- 3:01 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
- 4:25 p.m. — N. Adams Ave., animal missing, animal released to owner
- 4:31 p.m. — N. Evans St., information
- 7:17 p.m. — E. 4th Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
