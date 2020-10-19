Friday, Oct. 16

  • 12:40 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
  • 8:06 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
  • 11:17 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
  • 12:06 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
  • 12:14 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft
  • 2:54 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 3:40 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
  • 4:49 p.m. — Whitetail Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 4:59 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
  • 6:14 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., animal complaints, verbal warning
  • 6:27 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms
  • 7:13 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
  • 7:14 p.m. — S. Ree St., parking complaint/enforcement
  • 7:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
  • 8:33 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
  • 10:45 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies
  • 11:26 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., welfare check
  • 11:52 p.m. — Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • 7:48 a.m. — S.D. Hwy. 1804, traffic accident/state/deer
  • 8:02 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., animal complaints
  • 11:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
  • 3:04 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., traffic complaint
  • 3:13 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
  • 4:01 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
  • 4:14 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., information
  • 4:49 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., civil/non criminal
  • 6:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., found property
  • 9:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • 12:51 a.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check
  • 1:13 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
  • 4:57 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
  • 5:48 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
  • 10:40 a.m. — E. 4th St., animal complaints, animal impounded
  • 2:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
  • 3:00 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief
  • 3:01 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
  • 4:25 p.m. — N. Adams Ave., animal missing, animal released to owner
  • 4:31 p.m. — N. Evans St., information
  • 7:17 p.m. — E. 4th Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

