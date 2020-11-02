Friday, Oct. 30

2:04 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

7:59 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, mischief

9:21 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, inactive case

10:11 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

11:15 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

2:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., lost property

5:06 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded

5:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property

8:25 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., animal missing

9:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

Saturday, Oct. 31

12:44 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

1:08 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, fight (public), unfounded

2:53 a.m. — Westwood Drive, parking complaint/enforcement

3:18 a.m. — E. Seneca St., parking complaint/enforcement

4:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

4:40 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms

12:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person

2:16 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal found

2:49 p.m. — W. 7th St., animal missing

3:21 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

3:31 p.m. — E. Irwin St., information

3:53 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

5:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

5:09 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

5:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

6:54 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal complaints

8:13 p.m. — Hwy. 1804, traffic complaint

9:09 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, intoxicated person

Sunday, Nov. 1

5:28 a.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault

5:46 a.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non criminal

7:18 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

7:22 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft

2:40 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., found property

5:48 p.m. — S. Robert St., animal found, animal impounded

7:56 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., intoxicated person

10:33 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

