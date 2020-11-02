Friday, Oct. 30
2:04 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
7:59 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, mischief
9:21 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, inactive case
10:11 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
11:15 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
2:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., lost property
5:06 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded
5:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property
8:25 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., animal missing
9:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
Saturday, Oct. 31
12:44 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
1:08 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, fight (public), unfounded
2:53 a.m. — Westwood Drive, parking complaint/enforcement
3:18 a.m. — E. Seneca St., parking complaint/enforcement
4:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
4:40 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms
12:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated person
2:16 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal found
2:49 p.m. — W. 7th St., animal missing
3:21 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
3:31 p.m. — E. Irwin St., information
3:53 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
5:00 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
5:09 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
5:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
6:54 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal complaints
8:13 p.m. — Hwy. 1804, traffic complaint
9:09 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, intoxicated person
Sunday, Nov. 1
5:28 a.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault
5:46 a.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non criminal
7:18 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
7:22 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft
2:40 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., found property
5:48 p.m. — S. Robert St., animal found, animal impounded
7:56 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., intoxicated person
10:33 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
