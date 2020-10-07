Monday, Oct. 5

12:58 a.m. — S. Robert St., welfare check

10:14 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

10:31 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

12:38 p.m. — Airport Road, traffic accident/private property

1:19 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

3:29 p.m. — S. Henry St., assisting other agencies

3:45 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., vandalism, case inactive

4:42 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:20 p.m. — Hwy. 1804, information

5:49 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

6:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., public services

10:36 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check

10:58 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

11:29 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., church fund assistance

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:46 a.m. — Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies

3:24 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

8:04 a.m. — E. 5th St., information

9:54 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., welfare check

10:11 a.m. — N. Evans St., trespassing

10:35 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies

10:58 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner

12:24 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

12:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

3:28 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

4:06 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

6:30 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., found child

6:37 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

8:16 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

8:31 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments