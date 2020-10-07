Monday, Oct. 5
12:58 a.m. — S. Robert St., welfare check
10:14 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
10:31 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
12:38 p.m. — Airport Road, traffic accident/private property
1:19 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
3:29 p.m. — S. Henry St., assisting other agencies
3:45 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., vandalism, case inactive
4:42 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:20 p.m. — Hwy. 1804, information
5:49 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
6:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., public services
10:36 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., welfare check
10:58 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
11:29 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., church fund assistance
Tuesday, Oct. 6
12:46 a.m. — Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies
3:24 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:04 a.m. — E. 5th St., information
9:54 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., welfare check
10:11 a.m. — N. Evans St., trespassing
10:35 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies
10:58 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner
12:24 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
12:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
3:28 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
4:06 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
6:30 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., found child
6:37 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
8:16 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
8:31 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
