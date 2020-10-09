Wednesday, Oct. 7

  • 5:56 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 7:42 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
  • 8:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/injury
  • 11:39 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., theft, inactive case
  • 12:11 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., parking complaint/enforcement
  • 12:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
  • 1:07 p.m. — S. Ree St., unknown
  • 2:46 p.m. — S. Coteau St., information
  • 4:12 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic complaint
  • 4:15 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., fraud
  • 5:47 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
  • 7:23 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
  • 9:44 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 10:18 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
  • 10:47 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • 4:15 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., gas leak, unfounded
  • 5:45 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
  • 6:48 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, verbal warning
  • 8:57 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
  • 9:57 a.m. — Preston Pl., information
  • 10:00 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., welfare check
  • 11:56 a.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint
  • 12:31 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., civil/non criminal
  • 12:45 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., lost property
  • 1:02 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
  • 2:34 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal
  • 2:38 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., civil/non criminal
  • 3:37 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
  • 4:50 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., found property
  • 6:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
  • 7:06 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal call
  • 8:38 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute, inactive case

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

