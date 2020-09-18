Wednesday, Sept. 16
12:13 a.m. — East 5th Street, disorderly conduct
12:31 a.m. — East Robinson Avenue, mischief
1:19 a.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle
1:57 a.m. — North Harrison Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement
2:52 a.m. — East 5th Street, disturbing the peace, verbal warning
8:37 a.m. — North Euclid Avenue, domestic/no assault
10:01 a.m. — Lakeview Court, suspicion
2:20 p.m. — East Irwin Street, mischief
4:08 p.m. —South Pierre Street, traffic accident/non-report
4:28 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/city report
5:23 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle
5:51 p.m. — South Highland Avenue, accident-other
7:30 p.m. — East Prospect Avenue, domestic/family dispute
Thursday, Sept. 17
1:26 a.m. — South Poplar Avenue, assisting other agencies
9:55 a.m. — East Erskine Street, information
11:13 a.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, traffic complaint
12:38 p.m. — East Park Street, intoxicated person
2:08 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/city report
4:50 p.m. — North Jackson Avenue, vandalism
5:15 p.m. — North Sebree Place, animal complaints
5:34 p.m. — Buffalo Street, theft, inactive case
5:39 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, vandalism, inactive case
6:09 p.m. — East Highway 14, assisting other agencies
6:15 p.m. — North Harrison Avenue, welfare check
6:42 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint
9:44 p.m. — East 2nd Street, welfare check
11:55 p.m. — South Garfield Avenue, alarms, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.