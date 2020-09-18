Wednesday, Sept. 16

12:13 a.m. — East 5th Street, disorderly conduct

12:31 a.m. — East Robinson Avenue, mischief

1:19 a.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle

1:57 a.m. — North Harrison Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement

2:52 a.m. — East 5th Street, disturbing the peace, verbal warning

8:37 a.m. — North Euclid Avenue, domestic/no assault

10:01 a.m. — Lakeview Court, suspicion

2:20 p.m. — East Irwin Street, mischief

4:08 p.m. —South Pierre Street, traffic accident/non-report

4:28 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/city report

5:23 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle

5:51 p.m. — South Highland Avenue, accident-other

7:30 p.m. — East Prospect Avenue, domestic/family dispute

Thursday, Sept. 17

1:26 a.m. — South Poplar Avenue, assisting other agencies

9:55 a.m. — East Erskine Street, information

11:13 a.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, traffic complaint

12:38 p.m. — East Park Street, intoxicated person

2:08 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/city report

4:50 p.m. — North Jackson Avenue, vandalism

5:15 p.m. — North Sebree Place, animal complaints

5:34 p.m. — Buffalo Street, theft, inactive case

5:39 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, vandalism, inactive case

6:09 p.m. — East Highway 14, assisting other agencies

6:15 p.m. — North Harrison Avenue, welfare check

6:42 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint

9:44 p.m. — East 2nd Street, welfare check

11:55 p.m. — South Garfield Avenue, alarms, unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

