Friday, Sept. 18
1:10 a.m. — East Irwin Street, lift assist
1:11 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, missing person-adult
3:07 a.m. — South Pierre Street, intoxicated person
9:28 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, civil/non criminal
12:21 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/ hit & run, inactive case
1:15 p.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, alarm test/disregard
4:22 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle
5:14 p.m. — South Robert Street, welfare check
7:35 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, welfare check
8:23 p.m. — South Garfield Avenue, animal complaints
8:43 p.m. — South Ree Street, domestic/no assault
8:56 p.m. — West Capitol Avenue, disorderly conduct
10:06 p.m. — Sage Place, assisting other agencies
11:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, ambulance call
Saturday, Sept. 19
12:58 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, disorderly conduct
1:38 a.m. — South Pierre Street, intoxicated person
1:58 a.m. — South Pierre Street, disorderly conduct
3:51 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms
10:52 a.m. — Abbey Road, assisting other agencies
11:38 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, welfare check
11:38 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint
12:39 p.m. — South Yankton Avenue, traffic complaint
12:39 p.m. — North Euclid Avenue, animal complaints, animal impounded
3:40 p.m. — East Park Street, disorderly conduct
3:44 p.m. — East 5th Street, intoxicated person
6:06 p.m. — Antelope Street, traffic complaint
7:49 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, theft
9:21 p.m. — 4th Street, information
9:34 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, disorderly conduct
9:59 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, disorderly conduct, unfounded
10:02 p.m. — South Robert Street, theft
10:41 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, fireworks
11:49 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, parking complaint/enforcement
Sunday, Sept. 20
12:35 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, narcotics & drugs
1:40 a.m. — South Pierre Street, fight-public
1:46 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms
4:29 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, intoxicated person
4:43 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, intoxicated person
12:16 p.m. — South Ree Street, warrant/summons/detainer
12:26 p.m. — West 2nd Street, found property
12:34 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, alarms
12:56 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, civil/non criminal
1:45 p.m. — North Central Avenue, animal complaints, animal released to owner
3:43 p.m. — East Humboldt Street, welfare check
5:59 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, disorderly conduct
8:12 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, disorderly conduct
8:54 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, liquor law violation, citation issued
9:16 p.m. — Circle Drive, all other
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.