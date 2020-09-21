Friday, Sept. 18

1:10 a.m. — East Irwin Street, lift assist

1:11 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, missing person-adult

3:07 a.m. — South Pierre Street, intoxicated person

9:28 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, civil/non criminal

12:21 p.m. — South Pierre Street, traffic accident/ hit & run, inactive case

1:15 p.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, alarm test/disregard

4:22 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle

5:14 p.m. — South Robert Street, welfare check

7:35 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, welfare check

8:23 p.m. — South Garfield Avenue, animal complaints

8:43 p.m. — South Ree Street, domestic/no assault

8:56 p.m. — West Capitol Avenue, disorderly conduct

10:06 p.m. — Sage Place, assisting other agencies

11:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, ambulance call

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:58 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, disorderly conduct

1:38 a.m. — South Pierre Street, intoxicated person

1:58 a.m. — South Pierre Street, disorderly conduct

3:51 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms

10:52 a.m. — Abbey Road, assisting other agencies

11:38 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, welfare check

11:38 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint

12:39 p.m. — South Yankton Avenue, traffic complaint

12:39 p.m. — North Euclid Avenue, animal complaints, animal impounded

3:40 p.m. — East Park Street, disorderly conduct

3:44 p.m. — East 5th Street, intoxicated person

6:06 p.m. — Antelope Street, traffic complaint

7:49 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, theft

9:21 p.m. — 4th Street, information

9:34 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, disorderly conduct

9:59 p.m. — South Lincoln Avenue, disorderly conduct, unfounded

10:02 p.m. — South Robert Street, theft

10:41 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, fireworks

11:49 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, parking complaint/enforcement

Sunday, Sept. 20

12:35 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, narcotics & drugs

1:40 a.m. — South Pierre Street, fight-public

1:46 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, alarms

4:29 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, intoxicated person

4:43 a.m. — West Sioux Avenue, intoxicated person

12:16 p.m. — South Ree Street, warrant/summons/detainer

12:26 p.m. — West 2nd Street, found property

12:34 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, alarms

12:56 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, civil/non criminal

1:45 p.m. — North Central Avenue, animal complaints, animal released to owner

3:43 p.m. — East Humboldt Street, welfare check

5:59 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, disorderly conduct

8:12 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, disorderly conduct

8:54 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, liquor law violation, citation issued

9:16 p.m. — Circle Drive, all other

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

