Wednesday, September 2
1:15 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
1:53 a.m. — Case Drive, domestic/no assault
6:49 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms, unfounded
10:03 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal found, animal impounded
10:11 a.m. — E. Church St., property found
10:14 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., civil/non-criminal, verbal warning issued
10:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
10:24 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., animal complaint
11:08 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
12:46 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., harassment
1:11 p.m. — Sturgis/Mobridge, welfare check
2:19 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
2:31 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
2:43 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., traffic complaint
3:10 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:29 p.m. — S. Pierre St., information
4:00 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
4:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found
5:34 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued
6:31 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., assisting other agencies
8:14 p.m. — S. Central Ave., all other
11:13 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
11:27 p.m. — Case Drive, intoxicated person
Thursday, September 3
12:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
1:20 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute
2:27 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
2:34 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
8:01 a.m. — E. Park St., trespass
2:39 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., fraud
3:55 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
5:14 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
6:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing
10:26 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., domestic/no assault
11:46 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
