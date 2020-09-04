Wednesday, September 2

1:15 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

1:53 a.m. — Case Drive, domestic/no assault

6:49 a.m. — E. 4th St., alarms, unfounded

10:03 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal found, animal impounded

10:11 a.m. — E. Church St., property found

10:14 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., civil/non-criminal, verbal warning issued

10:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

10:24 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., animal complaint

11:08 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

12:46 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., harassment

1:11 p.m. — Sturgis/Mobridge, welfare check

2:19 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

2:31 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

2:43 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., traffic complaint

3:10 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:29 p.m. — S. Pierre St., information

4:00 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

4:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found

5:34 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued

6:31 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., assisting other agencies

8:14 p.m. — S. Central Ave., all other

11:13 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

11:27 p.m. — Case Drive, intoxicated person

Thursday, September 3

12:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

1:20 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute

2:27 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

2:34 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

8:01 a.m. — E. Park St., trespass

2:39 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., fraud

3:55 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

5:14 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded

6:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing

10:26 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., domestic/no assault

11:46 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

