Monday, Sept. 21

12:17 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms, unfounded

4:09 a.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle

8:22 a.m. — East South Dakota Highway 34, found property

8:45 a.m. — East Broadway Avenue, assisting other agencies

8:56 a.m. — East Capitol Avenue, prisoner transport/adult

9:21 a.m. — East Dakota Avenue, found property, inactive case

10:40 a.m. — Lakeview Court, animal complaints, animal released to owner

12:09 p.m. — West Elizabeth Street, traffic accident/state/no injury

12:16 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint

3:16 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, assisting other agencies

6:19 p.m. — East Sully Avenue, traffic accident/city report

7:36 p.m. — South Jefferson Avenue, trespassing

10:04 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, welfare check

10:19 p.m. — East 5th Street, intoxicated person

Tuesday, Sept. 22

9:40 a.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint

9:42 a.m. — South Washington Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement

9:59 a.m. — West Missouri Avenue, disorderly conduct, verbal warning

10:56 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, welfare check

2:53 p.m. — South Poplar Avenue, traffic complaint

4:03 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, found property

6:05 p.m. — North Monroe Street, animal missing

11:50 p.m. — Clarice Drive, disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments