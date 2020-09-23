Monday, Sept. 21
12:17 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms, unfounded
4:09 a.m. — Sheila Drive, suspicious person-vehicle
8:22 a.m. — East South Dakota Highway 34, found property
8:45 a.m. — East Broadway Avenue, assisting other agencies
8:56 a.m. — East Capitol Avenue, prisoner transport/adult
9:21 a.m. — East Dakota Avenue, found property, inactive case
10:40 a.m. — Lakeview Court, animal complaints, animal released to owner
12:09 p.m. — West Elizabeth Street, traffic accident/state/no injury
12:16 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, traffic complaint
3:16 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, assisting other agencies
6:19 p.m. — East Sully Avenue, traffic accident/city report
7:36 p.m. — South Jefferson Avenue, trespassing
10:04 p.m. — West Sioux Avenue, welfare check
10:19 p.m. — East 5th Street, intoxicated person
Tuesday, Sept. 22
9:40 a.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint
9:42 a.m. — South Washington Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement
9:59 a.m. — West Missouri Avenue, disorderly conduct, verbal warning
10:56 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, welfare check
2:53 p.m. — South Poplar Avenue, traffic complaint
4:03 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, found property
6:05 p.m. — North Monroe Street, animal missing
11:50 p.m. — Clarice Drive, disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.