Friday, Sept. 25
- 1:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., found abandoned person
- 2:49 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., lock out/lock in
- 6:52 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
- 8:38 a.m. — E. Seneca St., welfare check
- 8:40 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
- 9:23 a.m. — Lowell Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
- 9:32 a.m. — Hwy. 1804, animal complaints
- 9:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
- 10:28 a.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies
- 12:47 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
- 2:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit and run
- 2:40 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal
- 3:00 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., animal complaints
- 3:16 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check
- 3:47 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., protection order violation
- 3:49 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
- 5:07 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
- 5:20 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
- 6:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/non-report
- 7:54 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
- 8:03 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
- 9:07 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
- 9:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
- 10:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
- 10:17 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal found, animal impounded
- 11:13 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Sept. 26
- 12:18 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., 911 hang up/misdial
- 9:41 a.m. — Sibert Pl., family and children
- 9:46 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
- 10:43 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., trespass
- 11:15 a.m. — S. Fort St., disorderly conduct
- 12:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
- 2:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case
- 3:59 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
- 4:11 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., fraud
- 4:36 p.m. — Hwy. 1806, assisting other agencies
- 4:42 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., lost property
- 5:46 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaints
- 7:29 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person-vehicle
- 7:30 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
- 7:53 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., welfare check
- 9:09 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non criminal
- 9:18 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded
- 9:47 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., protection order violation, unfounded
Sunday, Sept. 27
- 8:29 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., found bike
- 9:22 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
- 9:54 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., assisting other agencies
- 12:35 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal missing
- 2:31 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
- 3:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
- 4:18 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
- 6:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
- 7:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
- 9:00 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
- 9:54 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
