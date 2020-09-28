Friday, Sept. 25

  • 1:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., found abandoned person
  • 2:49 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., lock out/lock in
  • 6:52 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
  • 8:38 a.m. — E. Seneca St., welfare check
  • 8:40 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
  • 9:23 a.m. — Lowell Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
  • 9:32 a.m. — Hwy. 1804, animal complaints
  • 9:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
  • 10:28 a.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 12:47 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/city report
  • 2:36 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit and run
  • 2:40 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal
  • 3:00 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., animal complaints
  • 3:16 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check
  • 3:47 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., protection order violation
  • 3:49 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
  • 5:07 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
  • 5:20 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
  • 6:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/non-report
  • 7:54 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
  • 8:03 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
  • 9:07 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 9:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
  • 10:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
  • 10:17 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal found, animal impounded
  • 11:13 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Sept. 26

  • 12:18 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., 911 hang up/misdial
  • 9:41 a.m. — Sibert Pl., family and children
  • 9:46 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
  • 10:43 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., trespass
  • 11:15 a.m. — S. Fort St., disorderly conduct
  • 12:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
  • 2:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case
  • 3:59 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
  • 4:11 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., fraud
  • 4:36 p.m. — Hwy. 1806, assisting other agencies
  • 4:42 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., lost property
  • 5:46 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaints
  • 7:29 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person-vehicle
  • 7:30 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
  • 7:53 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., welfare check
  • 9:09 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non criminal
  • 9:18 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded
  • 9:47 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., protection order violation, unfounded

Sunday, Sept. 27

  • 8:29 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., found bike
  • 9:22 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 9:54 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 12:35 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., animal missing
  • 2:31 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
  • 3:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
  • 4:18 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 6:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
  • 7:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
  • 9:00 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 9:54 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

