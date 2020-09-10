Wednesday, September 9

12:40 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave, animal complaints

3:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:33 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:37 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

8:17 a.m. — Winchester Dr., lost property, case inactive

11:53 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fraud

1:05 p.m. — Governors Dr., traffic accident/private property

1:48 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., domestic incident, no assault

4:20 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal missing

5:04 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., animal call

5:28 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

5:59 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint

7:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check

7:14 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms

7:47 p.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person

8:24 p.m. — Primrose Ln., traffic complaint

9:19 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms

11:33 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other emergencies

Thursday, September 10

9:38 a.m. — Sunset Dr., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded

10:08 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

1:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

3:02 p.m. — Venus St., domestic/no assault

3:30 p.m. — Abbey Rd., extra patrol

3:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, unfounded

3:55 p.m. — E. Park St., information

4:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

6:52 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:42 p.m. — S. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies

10:40 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person

11:44 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

11:53 p.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

