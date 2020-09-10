Wednesday, September 9
12:40 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave, animal complaints
3:30 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:33 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:37 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:17 a.m. — Winchester Dr., lost property, case inactive
11:53 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fraud
1:05 p.m. — Governors Dr., traffic accident/private property
1:48 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., domestic incident, no assault
4:20 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal missing
5:04 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., animal call
5:28 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
5:59 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint
7:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
7:14 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms
7:47 p.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person
8:24 p.m. — Primrose Ln., traffic complaint
9:19 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms
11:33 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other emergencies
Thursday, September 10
9:38 a.m. — Sunset Dr., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded
10:08 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
1:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
3:02 p.m. — Venus St., domestic/no assault
3:30 p.m. — Abbey Rd., extra patrol
3:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, unfounded
3:55 p.m. — E. Park St., information
4:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
6:52 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:42 p.m. — S. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies
10:40 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person
11:44 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
11:53 p.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.