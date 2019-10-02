12:39 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., smoke/odor
12:54 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., extra patrol
5:31 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
5:55 a.m. — N. Adams Ave., intoxicated person
7:10 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms
7:48 a.m. — E. 5th St., animal missing
1:06 p.m. — S. Pierre St., property found
5:16 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., extra patrol
5:47 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
8:13 p.m. — Bulow Dr., public services
Unless otherwise indicated, all calls were closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.