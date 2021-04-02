8:18 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:16 a.m., N. Harrison Ave. 26, Information

10:41 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

12:49 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

3:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Unfounded

4:25 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

5:29 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Mental Health

5:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms

9:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:41 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

