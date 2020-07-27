Saturday, July 25

12:57 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., fight, public

8:11 a.m. — Hwy. 34, animal complaint, deer

9:05 a.m. — S. Coteau St., disorderly conduct

9:21 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

11:07 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies

12:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information

1:53 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person

3:21 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

4:16 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil, non-criminal

4:34 p.m. — N. U.S. Hwy. 14, narcotics & drugs

4:37 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal found, animal impound

5:11 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

6:43 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic complaint

6:57 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

8:01 p.m. — Crested Ave., disorderly conduct

11:04 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

Sunday, July 26

1:48 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

2:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

7:35 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

9:36 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case

12:03 p.m. — Tyler Ave., animal complaints

1:33 p.m. — E. Park St., bleeding / lacerations

1:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

1:56 p.m. — Lakeside Ln., animal, non-domestic

1:59 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, unfounded

2:55 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., animal found, animal impound

3:29 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal missing

5:06 p.m. — E. Kay St., civil / non-criminal

7:55 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

8:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., harassment, verbal warning

9:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

9:43 p.m. — E. Seneca St., family & children

9:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., parking complaint, enforcement

10:01 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies

11:53 p.m. — E. Park St., suspicious person / vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments