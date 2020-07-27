Saturday, July 25
12:57 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., fight, public
8:11 a.m. — Hwy. 34, animal complaint, deer
9:05 a.m. — S. Coteau St., disorderly conduct
9:21 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
11:07 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies
12:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information
1:53 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person
3:21 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
4:16 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil, non-criminal
4:34 p.m. — N. U.S. Hwy. 14, narcotics & drugs
4:37 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal found, animal impound
5:11 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
6:43 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic complaint
6:57 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
8:01 p.m. — Crested Ave., disorderly conduct
11:04 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
Sunday, July 26
1:48 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
7:35 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
9:36 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case
12:03 p.m. — Tyler Ave., animal complaints
1:33 p.m. — E. Park St., bleeding / lacerations
1:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
1:56 p.m. — Lakeside Ln., animal, non-domestic
1:59 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, unfounded
2:55 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., animal found, animal impound
3:29 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal missing
5:06 p.m. — E. Kay St., civil / non-criminal
7:55 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
8:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., harassment, verbal warning
9:36 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
9:43 p.m. — E. Seneca St., family & children
9:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., parking complaint, enforcement
10:01 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
11:53 p.m. — E. Park St., suspicious person / vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.