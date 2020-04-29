The Pierre Police Department is launching a new trial of an online reporting system associated with their current records management system. As of Wednesday, the public now has the ability to file police reports online for specific types of crimes that have occurred in the city of Pierre.
“We believe the online reporting system may be a valuable tool for the community, and when provided the opportunity to try the software, we believed it worth our time to see how the citizens of Pierre would respond,” Chief Jason Jones said.
Go to https://pierrepdsd.policetocitizen.com/Home to report an incident. Once the report is submitted, an officer will be assigned to investigate as they would with any other call for service.
The types of police reports that may be filed online include:
- Annoying/Harassing Phone Calls or Messages
- Thefts
- Public Nuisance
- Vandalism
- Scams
- Hit and Run Traffic Accidents
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.