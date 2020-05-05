Those looking for an outside activity may find one with the city of Pierre's "Go Green and Clean" campaign, which runs through May 17.
In the past, the civic pride campaign relied heavily on volunteer groups to help spruce up Pierre. In light of the social distancing and personal hygiene recommendations related to COVID-19, city officials hope families or individuals will take on the challenge instead.
“This is a good opportunity for individuals or families to get outside and give back to the community,” Pierre Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth said. “By working with family units or individuals, we believe we can still have the campaign without endangering health.”
People can participate by adopting a small project that helps improve the appearance of public space in Pierre.
“Typical projects include clearing litter and debris in a park, painting a park bench, or cleaning up a flower bed,” Farnsworth said. “The city provides supplies like gloves, trash bags, and paint.”
Those interested in volunteering to do a project should contact Farnsworth by email at Tom.Farnsworth@ci.pierre.sd.us or by phone at 773-7407. He’ll connect volunteers with available projects in the community.
The Go Green and Clean campaign is a civic pride effort designed to get the city spruced up for the summer season. Each year for the last 10, dozens of volunteers and volunteer groups have painted public facilities, cleaned up landscaping, cleared litter and otherwise helped make Pierre look its best.
