Erin Marie-Zimmerman

Erin Marie-Zimmerman crafting a hunter-themed gnome.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

If you ask for something she doesn’t make, Erin Marie-Zimmerman will try to learn how to make it for you. As the owner of Krafty Kreations and More, Zimmerman described her production of “homemade, old-fashioned craft items” as an example of starting truly from scratch, using the most basic materials to make almost anything.

Although Zimmerman creates everything from vehicle decals to cups, her gnomes — currently a bestseller — have assembled a small cult following.

Gnome
A hunting-themed gnome stands ready after Erin Marie-Zimmerman made the creation as part of her home business.
Crafting

Erin Marie-Zimmerman at her home workstation with many of her creations nearby as she crafts a gnome.

