If you ask for something she doesn’t make, Erin Marie-Zimmerman will try to learn how to make it for you. As the owner of Krafty Kreations and More, Zimmerman described her production of “homemade, old-fashioned craft items” as an example of starting truly from scratch, using the most basic materials to make almost anything.
Although Zimmerman creates everything from vehicle decals to cups, her gnomes — currently a bestseller — have assembled a small cult following.
“You know, I never liked gnomes. I thought they were the ugliest little things ever,” she recalled.
It remained the case until about a year ago, when Zimmerman crossed paths with a coworker’s daughter. Zimmerman recalled the girl as “a big avid gnome collector” who bought out her entire inventory of gnomes after Zimmerman produced a first batch. The gnomes were a hit.
Although Zimmerman didn’t guarantee she could craft anything in the world, she seemed willing to try.
“Then, if I’m successful at it, word of mouth goes a long ways,” she said.
A customer request is how the gnome franchise found its legs and why Zimmerman’s company, “Krafty Kreations and More” has “More” tacked on the end. As for what she’s willing to make, it’s “whatever a person is interested in.” Her creations are more than a hobby, and fill a full-time, 40-hour week.
“Or longer sometimes, depending on the time of year,” Zimmerman added.
Somehow, she also finds the time to work for a nonprofit under the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative called the National Farmworker Jobs Program. There, she assists the organization in its mission to strengthen communities and help individuals reach their full potential.
“We assist everyone 18 and older to obtain permanent full-time employment in a high-demand, high-paying wage industry,” she explained. “We help them go to school, get on-the-job training and work directly with the Department of Labor to provide skills and education needed for full-time employment.”
Born in the small town of Slayton, Minnesota, Zimmerman was only 2 years old when she moved to Pierre. The small capital has remained the center of her world ever since.
“I went to school here and there, but always made it right back to Pierre. This is what I call home,” Zimmerman said. “I do like it here. It’s a small population, but it’s a tight knit community. We all look out for each other. To me, it’s like a family town. It’s not Sioux Falls or Rapid City. Pierre is just a small, close-knit community that I enjoy being a part of.”
Another tightly knit community buzzes inside the Zimmerman household. Her boyfriend, Brad, makes most of her displays and stands while her daughter, Jesalyn, also pitches in.
“When she was younger, she really liked to help a lot,” Zimmerman said of her daughter. “That time spent together was the best! Now that she’s older — a senior at Riggs High School — she mostly helps with craft show setups.”
Zimmerman added that her oldest son, Taylor, also assisted her during his youth and recalled herself, as a young girl, doing the same with her own parents — making reindeer ornaments and other items.
For Zimmerman, the best part of making her homemade crafts are the “smiles and appreciation” she sees from customers — many of whom are neighbors, coworkers and fellow community members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.