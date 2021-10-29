Pierre resident Jayna Blume, 12, is continuing her cattle education, even though she is already an award-winning cattle show-person.
“I have shown Herefords since I was eight,” she said. “I have shown Simmental, crossbred and Hereford. I’ve shown them through 4-H and Junior Breed Shows. I started out with heifers, last year I showed a steer, and this year I have another steer and two heifers so far.”
Her knowledge was put to the test recently, not only on showing cattle but also on the finished product.
She won the Champion Pen of Three Purebred Steers award at the National Junior Hereford Association’s Fed Steer Shootout contest in Kansas City, Missouri. She was also in the top three finalists of the Contestant of the Year Junior Division. Blume believed this year saw the most cattle ever entered in the 15-state program.
“The junior division goes up to 14, and the champion pen up to age 21,” she said. “The butchering was at the end.”
Blume had to collect feed yard performance and carcass data on her pen of three and created a portfolio of animal health, nutrition and marketing.
Blume’s father, Michael, of Blume Herefords, said Jayna enters events to gain more knowledge. And she might compete in some shows right after Thanksgiving.
Every year she shows different heads of cattle.
“I’ve been raised with cattle,” she said. “When I get older, I want to be a veterinarian. And when I have kids, I can teach them. At shows, I like seeing all my show friends who are not my general other friends. I get to go to places I’ve never been to before. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose — and losing isn’t all that bad either.”
Blume started a small herd of her own, which she plans to continue to her adult years.
Until then, she helps others, especially her younger brother, learn about and work with cattle.
“He just started Herefords last year, and this year he’s starting 4-H,” she said. “He’s pretty excited about that. I mainly help him out with the showing portion. I like to ride horses sometimes, but that sort of thing — rodeos and things — are more my brother.”
