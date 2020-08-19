Nine South Dakota students nominated to U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) have been accepted by the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy. They will be members of the Class of 2024 at their respective academies.
U.S. Military Academy: Isaac Buchholtz, Pierre; Max Martin, Sioux Falls; Taylor O’Brien, USMA Prep School (Resident of South Dakota).
U.S. Naval Academy: Madeline Loewe, Lennox; Eleanor “Ellie” Abraham, Brookings; Julia Lair, Sioux Falls.
U.S. Air Force Academy: Corwyn “Ethan” Wipf, Rapid City; Pierce Okken, Sioux Falls; Zachary Curd, Sioux Falls.
Rounds also announced that his office is currently accepting nomination applications for the Class of 2025. Applications must be submitted by October 1, 2020.
Each year, Sen. Rounds is able to nominate South Dakota students to the U.S. service academies. Each academy then gives full and fair consideration to these nominations when selecting applicants. For more information about the academy nomination application process, call Rounds’ Sioux Falls office at 605-336-0486 or email Academy_Nominations@rounds.senate.gov.
