A welcome home ceremony is set for 69 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the T.F. Riggs High School gymnasium in Pierre on Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m.
The Pierre-based unit is returning home after serving on an 11-month deployment in the Middle East. There, they provided mult-ifunctional logistics and support operations for U.S. and coalition forces in the region.
The ceremony is limited to unit soldiers and their immediate family members, as well as South Dakota National Guard leadership, to allow for health and social distancing guidelines. The ceremony will be live streamed for the public via Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SouthDakotaNationalGuard.
Planned speakers include Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard.
The 152nd CSSB arrived in the United States June 6 and have been undergoing demobilization requirements at Fort Hood, Texas, before returning to South Dakota.
This is the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.