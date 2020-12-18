Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell has announced fall scholarship winners for the class of 2021. Among the scholarships were the Trustee Scholarship. To qualify for this, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and a 24/1090 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $12,000 to $13,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing. Earning a Trustee Scholarship is Bennett Dean, Pierre, a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School. He is the son of Jill and Greg Dean. He was also awarded an athletic scholarship.

