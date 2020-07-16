Amanda Jandt, a junior at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion has earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO). Amanda, Pierre, is majoring in accounting. She has worked at the South Dakota Department of Transportation for the last three summers in the Data Inventory Office. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi and has consistently been on the dean’s list during her college tenure. Amanda received USD’s Beacom School of Business 2019 Accounting and Finance Recognition Award and volunteers with the USD Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

