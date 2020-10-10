Honors were acknowledged at the October meeting of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission. The Valor Award is newly created by GF&P to recognize extraordinary efforts by staff within GFP or other agencies, and members of the public.
Four individuals received Valor Awards from GF&P, along with Awards of Commendation from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). Mark Schaeffer, Pierre resident; Pat Thompson, GF&P regional park manager; Pat Redden, maintenance technician; and Austin Schmitz, South Dakota State Trooper Sergeant; were recognized for their role in a water rescue last spring.
In April, a 66-year-old man was rescued after falling out of his kayak at the Fort George Boat Ramp on Lake Sharpe. He was fishing approximately 200 yards from shore and was not wearing a lifejacket. The man dropped his rod and reel in the water and, in an attempt to retrieve it, fell out of the kayak. The water was approximately 39 degrees at the time. Holding onto the side of the kayak, he was unable to either get back in or swim to shore.
Working on a nearby boat ramp and realizing the man was in trouble, Thompson and Redden called 911. Knowing a response would take some time, they also began efforts to flag down a boat to get to the man.
Soon after the 911 call, Trooper Schmitz arrived at the boat ramp. Meanwhile, Redden had made his way to Highway 34 and flagged down Mark Schaeffer, who was passing by with a boat in tow.
Working together, the group unloaded the boat into Lake Sharpe and rescued the man from the 39-degree water. The man was taken by ambulance to the Pierre hospital, where he was treated for exposure and released.
