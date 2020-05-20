Pierre’s Panzirer one of 10 Hall of Fame inductees

Ten extraordinary people, whose life works have enriched the state, are the newest inductees into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. They were selected for their achievements in government, business, education, philanthropy and the arts.
The inductees are Mike Cartney, Watertown (education), Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen (education), Delta David Gier, Sioux Falls (arts & entertainment), Bernie Hunhoff, Yankton (arts & entertainment), Kitty Kinsman, Rapid City (political), Bruce Long Fox, Rapid City (education), Jack Marsh, Sioux Falls (business) Walter Panzirer, Pierre (philanthropic), Sen. Larry Pressler, Washington DC (political), Mamie Pyle, Huron (political 1866 to 1949).
The 2020 class will be introduced and celebrated in events across the state in the coming months, culminating with the enshrinement ceremony on September 11-12 in Chamberlain/Oacoma. Tickets for the enshrinement event will go on sale June 1, and can be purchased on the Hall of Fame’s website at sdexcellence.org or by calling 605-234-4216.
This year’s class will join over 700 South Dakotans already enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to “Champion a Culture of Excellence” and is built upon the recognition, celebration and preservation of the stories of South Dakotans instrumental in establishing that culture.
Walter Panzirer, Pierre - impacting the lives of nearly every South Dakotan through philanthropy.
Walter Panzirer would have been content spending his life serving as a law enforcement officer and a volunteer paramedic and firefighter. But fate led to a higher calling; a calling that has impacted the lives of nearly everyone in South Dakota. When Walter’s grandmother, hotel magnate Leona Helmsley passed away, she named Walter one of five trustees who were charged with improving lives by creating programs funded by Leona’s fortune. Walter created the Rural Healthcare Program for the Helmsley Charitable Trust which now operates in South Dakota and six other states. He knew from firsthand experience that people living in rural areas don’t always have access to the best medical services.
Mike Cartney, Watertown - champion of the Technical Education System of S.D.
Mike Cartney is passionate about his life’s work and even more compassionate in its delivery. Retiring as a highly decorated Colonel in the United States Air Force, he had the opportunity to go further, but had a longing to return to South Dakota and give back to the state that had always supported him. Upon doing so, he was hired as vice-president, and eventually president, of Lake Area Technical Institute. His foresight on technical education was exceptional and he began progressively turning the tide for South Dakota. His forward-thinking initiatives have led to an increase in economic development and provided a highly skilled workforce through technical education.
Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen - innovative educator dedicated to helping students on the margins.
Glenna Fouberg is known in the state as “Mrs. Education,” an innovative educator with a firm commitment to helping students on the margins of the state’s education system. She evolved Aberdeen’s Alternative Learning Center, where she changed the trajectories of hundreds of lives. Glenna extended the ALC to middle school, the Juvenile Detention Center, and the New Beginnings Center (a home for at-risk youth). She mentored other school districts on creating alternative education programs. South Dakota recognized her as Teacher of the Year in 1994. In 1998 she was appointed to the State Board of Education where she served 19 years, four as president.
Delta David Gier, Sioux Falls - seeking to grow & connect & impact through music.
Since 2004, Delta David has been music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. During that period the orchestra has been lauded for its programming, which includes seven American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards. Orchestras Delta David has conducted include the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the St. Louis Symphony, and the Minnesota Orchestra. The Lakota Music Project was developed under Delta David’s direction, which explores the role music plays in respective cultures, seeking to engender understanding and healing between estranged peoples.
Bernie Hunhoff, Yankton - showcasing the vibrancy of S.D. one story at a time.
Bernie’s commitment to sharing the vibrant stories of South Dakota has been the backdrop for his career in journalism. South Dakota Magazine has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of readers since it’s start in 1978. His storytelling showcases colorful historical characters who helped shape our state. They come to life and create a picture in our mind that stays with the readers. Bernie’s talent and those of his staff have helped create a publication that has genuinely deserved the numerous awards and recognition they have received. They include the A. H. Pankow Award from the S.D. Department of Tourism, and the S.D. Distinguished Achievement in the Humanities Award.
Kitty Kinsman, Rapid City - leadership for the health landscape of the state.
Kitty Kinsman has demonstrated visionary leadership throughout our state. She served as the S.D. Secretary of Health in both the Mickelson and Janklow administrations. Her commitment to health and wellness for our state is reflected in much of the work she has done through her business, the K Group, as and through her work as a volunteer. Every resident in South Dakota has been affected by the legislation passed in 2009 as she led the “Smoke Free South Dakota” legislation with the SD Tobacco Free Kids Network and the American Cancer Society, banning smoking in all workplaces. This work has changed the health landscape for the better for South Dakota.
Bruce Long Fox, Rapid City - saving at-risk youth through the power of education.
Bruce Long Fox has dedicated his life to the belief in the power of education to change lives. As the executive director of Rapid City-based Rural America Initiatives (RAI), he has developed and managed educational programs that have impacted the lives of approximately 9000 at-risk children, from newborn through high school. He accomplishes this through educational programming that is grounded in the traditional values of respect, compassion, honesty, generosity, humility, wisdom and a relationship with a higher power. Bruce works to break the cycle of poverty by giving vulnerable children a sense of identity, pride and belonging and the tools to succeed in school.
Jack Marsh, Sioux Falls - champion of ethics and human rights.
Jack Marsh has been a champion for ethics and human rights in South Dakota for decades. 26 years ago, he first moved to the state and took the role of editor of the Argus Leader for Gannett companies. In this role, his commitment to journalism, and ethics, were evident. His long-time mentor, Al Neuharth, often stated “The First Amendment guarantees a free press. We in the media must make sure it is a fair one.” Through his work, he has held a constant commitment to mentoring individuals both inside and outside the world of journalism. Coupled with his life-long commitment to diversity and the elimination of prejudice, Jack Marsh is a hero of the people.
Senator Larry Pressler, Washington DC - looking beyond what is and pursuing what could be.
After two combat tours in Vietnam, Larry Pressler ran for Congress in 1974 on a shoestring budget, with a positive and clean campaign. His style resonated with South Dakota voters. While not easy, he has demonstrated that you can win by being for something rather than against the opponent. He was the principal author of the epochal Telecommunications Act of 1996 which broadened Internet capabilities in South Dakota. His willingness to champion new ideas is an inspiration to all South Dakotans. At every opportunity Pressler has demonstrated skill, creativity and high moral character. He is a Champion for Excellence in South Dakota.
Mamie Pyle, Huron - champion for women during the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
Mamie Pyle moved to the Dakota Territory as a young girl and worked as a school teacher in Brookings and Hand counties. After the women's suffrage amendment was defeated in South Dakota in 1910, Mamie was elected president of the suffrage movement. A widow and mother of 4, Mamie led the effort through three statewide constitutional amendment votes until it passed. When voters passed the amendment in 1918, South Dakota became the 15th state to grant women the right to vote. Two years later South Dakota became the 21st state to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, making women full citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.