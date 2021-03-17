Pierre’s Robling new permanent Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks

Kevin Robling, Pierre, has been promoted from acting Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to the permanent position.
“Kevin has a great understanding of our natural resource and conservation priorities, “ said Governor Kristi Noem. “He has already done fantastic work to protect and promote South Dakota’s outdoor opportunities, while balancing conservation efforts with landowners and outdoor enthusiasts. I’m pleased that he will continue to serve South Dakota as the permanent secretary of the department.”
According to the Governor’s Office release, Robling received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State University. He began with the GF&P in 2011 when he was hired as a resource biologist in Sioux Falls. He was promoted to a big game biologist in 2012, based out of Rapid City. In 2017, he took a leadership role working with the GF&P Commission and the state Legislature, to increase recreational opportunities and simplify regulations. He began serving as the Interim Secretary of GF&P in December 2020.
“Creating partnerships with landowners, focusing on habitat development, expanding public access, and operating one of the best state parks systems in the country are all top priorities for me and my team,” Robling said.
Robling and his wife, Holly, have three young children and reside east of Pierre. In their free time from their cow/calf herd, they hunt, fish and camp.
