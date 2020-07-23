College junior Ariana Schumacher, Pierre has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Schumacher will continue their studies in agricultural communications at South Dakota State University.
"Bayer Fund is committed to improving educational opportunities in STEM fields for students in rural communities,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement manager Bayer Fund. “The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Schumacher to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance, and more. Grow Ag Leaders provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school agriculture education.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships are administered by the National FFA Organization. They are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in agriculture-related fields. Each applicant must receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. More than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.