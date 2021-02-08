Pierre’s Williams and others earn GF&P honors

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Division of Parks and Recreation has recognized specific employees for their dedication and hard work in the state parks system. The awards were made at the division’s annual meeting held virtually in December.
“It is an honor to recognize our state parks employees,” Division of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson said. "They worked especially hard during a year of uncertainty and responded with tenacity, grit, and perseverance to ensure that, while South Dakota remained open, visitor safety was a primary focus and their outdoor experience was unmatched."
A Distinguished Service Award was earned by Dennis Williams of Pierre, who has served the state of South Dakota for over 56 years.
A Teamwork Award went to District 12 employees, who renovated Spring Creek Recreation Area while enduring the hardships of 2020. The area is approximately 18 miles north of Pierre, on the east side of the Missouri River. Team members include Pat Buscher, Ross Hatheway, Aric Bethke, Erik Richter, Brandon Brake, Drew Leif, and Jason Hamil.
