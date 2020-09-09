The school board officially adopts the legal school calendar for the school year. And, the school board must officially make any changes to the school calendar, said Superintendent Kelly Glodt during a special meeting Sept. 8.
The Pierre School District school board has voted unanimously to change a student class day to an all-staff in-service day. Wednesday, Sept. 16, was to be a typically regular school day, but now will be a day with no students and no student classes.
“Since the first day of the 2020-2021 school year, we have received all very positive reports on pretty much everything,” said Glodt. “The staff, though, especially knowing some kids will be gone for extended leave — not just a day or two — are concerned about procedure. The in-service is to help teachers to know how to make these extended absences seamless when going back to day-to-day classes. It is going to be easier with all the kids having electronic devices.”
On Sept. 16 the staff is to meet and work on the academic challenges that could be met by students missing from classes at stretches at a time. These are not the students who have elected to participate in just online classes for the semester.
“I am glad the teachers felt comfortable to bring this forward,” said board member Randy Hartman. “And, we will probably have to re-visit this again before too long.”
“I’m not surprised the concern was raised. Parents have some questions on this. We are doing a good move,” said board president Dan Cronin. The in-service is also for staff to discuss how the year is going so far.
