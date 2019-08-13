Pierre school board rocks

The Pierre School Board has earned a top yearly award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).
The singular recognition was given during the annual ASBSD convention, August 8, in Sioux Falls, led by Executive Director Wade Pogany. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden helped present the award.
“I am obviously a bit biased,” said Kelly Glodt, Pierre’s superintendent of schools, “but there is no school board more deserving than the Pierre School Board for this award.”
The plaque reads, “School Board Award of Excellence 2019 presented to Pierre School Board in recognition of excellence in school board governance leadership and improving achievement for all students. Randy Hartmann, chair; Cari Leidholf, Dan Cronin, Dennis James, Joan Adam”
According to the ASBSD, “The ASBSD School Board award of Excellence honors a local school board that consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership that enhances achievement for all students, shows board leadership and a commitment to their community. The award recognizes collective board performance, rather than individual accomplishment.”
