The Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon potluck on March 4 saw 44 members and guests. “Our numbers are growing every week as we are all getting our COVID vaccines,” said Don Zeller with the Center. “We were so happy to have the violinist Steve Van Mullum and Brian Puckett who plays the piano and sings. Brian’s has the perfect voice for singing country music.” The songs included “Crazy,” “The Lover’s Waltz,” “I’ll Never Forgive My Heart,” “Maiden’s Prayer,” “Arizona Waltz,” “El Sdaddai,” “Today I Started Loving You Again,” “Storms Never Last,” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.”
Next week, March 11, Jay and Bev Mickelson will provide the music. On March 18, the Dirty Boot Band will entertain.
On Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. the movie “A Dog’s Purpose” will be on the Center’s big screen. The Center provide the popcorn, and guests can bring their own beverages.
“On Saturday, March 13, starting at 4:30 p.m., we will be holding our annual Liver and Onions dinner. The public is welcome. We will also have meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and desserts. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. We would like to sell tickets in advance so we can estimate how much to prepare. Call 224-7730 or email pirascc@yahoo.com,” said Zeller.
The Center’s Tuesday coffee and caramel rolls continue every week at 9 a.m., followed by easy exercise at 10 a.m. with Mindy Cheap.
Free tax fillings by trained AARP volunteer experts for low income and elder residents continues by appointment only. Call the Center at 224-7730 to schedule your appointment. If you reach the message system, leave your name and phone number and speak slowly and clearly. You will be called back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.