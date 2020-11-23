Pierre Senior Center closes for December

The Pierre Senior Center will be closed during the month of December.
“We are concerned about the growing number of active COVID cases in Hughes and Stanley county,” said Don Zeller with the Pierre Senior Center. “Several members who have been attending told us they would not be there during December. Also the news media are saying that Thanksgiving and Christmas will be super spreaders. Just to be safe, we made the hard decision to close and keep our members safe. Our board will be meeting Dec. 15 to reevaluate the closing.”
For its weekly Thursday Noon Potluck on Nov. 19, “The Pierre Senior Center members enjoyed a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, gravy, dressing, lots of salads and lots of pie,” Zeller said. “BankWest provided the turkeys as they have for many years. We had 47 members and guests in attendance.”
“After our meal we held the drawing for our raffle prizes. We sold a lot of raffle tickets so this was a very successful event for us. The prizes were gift certificates from local businesses,” Zeller said. The prizes and winners are: Don’s Sinclair — Mary Kay Buckland, Dakotamart – Charles Backland, State Theatre 123 – Merle Olson and Ben Kleis, Kangas Weaving rug – Cindy Paul, Dennis Sharkee print – Scott Isburg, Cattleman’s Club — Dave Adams and Mathew Falk, My Place hotel (one night stay and breakfast) – Kurt Bowers, Ramkota – Phyllis Hoftiezer, Red Rosa – Jan Fuller, Walmart – Chris Rounds and Chuck Humphrey, and River Cities Transit – Bev Krietlow, Scott Isburg, Paul Huesman, Mike Hofmister, Eileen List.
