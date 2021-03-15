Pierre Senior Center growing again after Covid

The Pierre Senior Center’s Thursday potluck saw 44 members and guests gather for the center’s weekly potluck noon meal, March 11.
“We were informed that one of our members, Uncle Matt, has been chosen outstanding Mason of the year for South Dakota,” said Don Zeller with the Center. “We also learned that Art Boyle has passed away; we all remember Art as a most avid pool player. Art won way more pool games than he ever lost.”
Now that the Covid vaccinations are expanding, the center’s entertainment is also returning to its excellence.
“Our entertainers for the day were Jay and Bev Mickelson. Bev played the piano while Jay shared his singing talents. They provided music from around the world,” Zeller said. “Their first song was from the movie Around the World in 80 days, “Around the World I’ve Searched for You.” The next stop on the world tour was Ireland, and Jay sang “Danny Boy.” The next country was France, with the song “I Love Paris.” Then we moved to Italy with “Three Coins in the Fountain” which refers to Rome’s magnificent Trevi Fountain. Legend has it that if standing with your back to the fountain and with three coins in your right hand, you then throw the coins over your left shoulder it will bring you a great deal of luck and you will be able to return to the Trevi Fountain.
“Somewhere My Love” is Laura’s theme song from Dr. Zivago in Russia. Australia was represented with “Waltzing Matilda.” Before singing this song, Jay explained the many slang words used, and he translated those words to the American English meaning. Their last song took the audience back home with “South Dakota My Home.”
“Next week, Thursday, March 18, our entertainment is the Dirty Boot Band. On March 25, Bob Boehmer will be singing and playing his guitar after our potluck,” Zeller said. “We would really like to have more people share the fun and join us for a terrific potluck. Our dues are only $48 a year for anyone over age 50. Call us at 224-7730 if you have any questions. Our email is pirascc@yahoo.com.” Quests are always welcome.
