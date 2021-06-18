Over 40 folks gathered on June 17 for fun, fellowship, and food during the weekly Thursday potluck and entertainment.
Sandy Jacobson, a retired pharmacist, talked about ‘Happy.’ Jacobson said that there has been increased depression during the past year when people were isolated and worried about the state of things.
Jacobson discussed her suggestions to get joy through body-generated drugs without using over-the-counter or prescription drugs.
Dopamine — an internal reward chemical you might get from eating, achieving a good thing, sleeping, or relaxing in the bathtub.
Oxytocin — the love hormone — we get this through activities including socializing, physical touch such as hugs, petting an animal, or helping someone else.
Endorphins — this internal pain killer is activated by activities such as exercising, laughing, or listening to music.
Serotonin — is an internal mood stabilizer activated by activities such as nature walks or getting some sunshine.
According to the Center’s Sandra Kangas, the Pierre Senior Center has been a busy place this last week with normal activities.
“We’ve also started serving root beer floats at the Capital City Band concerts on Wednesday evenings for a free-will offering. Good music, good scenery, and good treats add up to a relaxing evening. You can’t beat that — seems to incorporate several of the ways to ‘get happy.’ The street construction crew is almost done with the curb and gutter in front of the building and are also fixing the broken driveway. It’s looking good and will be really nice when it is done,” Kangas said.
A group of fun-seekers are heading to Deadwood for a one-day trip on June 22. On June 24, some of the Pierre Trappers baseball team will visit, and talk about the team. Plans are in progress for a potential bus trip to the State Fair, Sept. 2-6.
