Pierre Senior Center news

The Pierre Senior Center had 36 members attending its weekly Thursday noon potluck on September 3. The numbers are still working upward to pre-COVID times. All are welcome.
“We enjoyed a fabulous buffet dinner, with the very best variety of food and several fresh-from-the-garden vegetable choices,” said Don Zeller, director of the center.
“We started our raffle ticket sales,” said Zeller. “The prizes include gift certificates from Cattleman’s Club, State 123 Theatre, My Place hotel, River Cities Transit, Lynn’s Dakotamart, Kangas Weaving, Don’s Sinclair and Walmart. The cost of the ticket is $5 each, or 5 for $20. Many members have tickets for sale or stop by the senior center for your tickets. We will draw the winner on November 19, which is our annual turkey dinner celebration.”
The Sept. 3 entertainment was Zeller presenting a picture show of the Pella, Iowa, Tulip Festival. He was part of a bus tour in May 2019. The show included pictures of the 300,000 tulips in Pella, the many windmills, historic buildings, a beautiful parade, the tulip queen and her royalty, the opera house, glockenspiel, and the costumes from the 12 provinces in Holland. He shared two videos of the talented musical groups which played musical instruments, sand and danced.
The entertainment over the years has been highly varied. Though often vocal and instrumental, it has also included educational presentations. To volunteer as a solo or a group, call 224-1366.
