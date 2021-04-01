Ever growing, the Pierre Senior Center had 57 members and guests attend its annual Easter banquet / potluck.
“Great meal today. We had lots of leftovers so we know for sure that everyone got plenty to eat,” said Don Zeller. “Our special guests were BankWest employees, who provided the hams for our dinner, and they had a door prize for everyone in attendance. We are so grateful for their generosity to the senior center and for many others of the central South Dakota community activities.”
Maxine Tessier won the 50/50 drawing. Virg Mikkelsen provided our entertainment today. He shared several Ole and Lena jokes, which he has done on his many previous visits to the senior center. Virg told us he is 93 years old and he was sure he was the oldest person there. However we found that four of our members are older than Virg, so he felt much younger.
Virg is famous for his own version of several Christmas songs, and he will be back in December to share. Today Virg sang familiar songs, starting with “Love Letters in the Sand” by Pat Boone, followed by “Ramblin Rose” by Nat King Cole. Others included “Tiny Bubbles” by Don Ho, “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” made famous by Wayne Newton, and “Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.
Next week Jim Pollack will tell about his time as an artist during the Vietnam War. On April 15 Sandy Jacobson, a retired pharmacist, will share move-healthy living ideas specifically designed for our members. Our annual rummage sale is April 30 and May 1. Please bring your donations for this sale to the senior center at 401 W Pleasant Drive starting Tuesday April 27. For more information, call 224-7730.
