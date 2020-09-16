Members and guests gathered for the Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment on Sept. 10. The group is still re-growing - safely and with precautions - from the initial shutdown caused by the start of the COVID pandemic. Previously, a crowd of old and new friends of 70-80 people was not uncommon. Everyone is welcome. The Center is at 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre.
“We had 39 members join us for lots of food and socializing,” said Don Zeller, vice president of the Center’s board of directors. “Dale Tipton won our 50/50 drawing. Our raffle tickets are selling fast as we have lots of great prizes for all the winners.”
“Tina Henderson played many great toe-tapping songs on our piano. The songs included “I Love You Truly,” “Edelweiss,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon,” “You Are My Sunshine,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Jesus Loves Me.”
The entertainment board is grateful for the many local musicians and presentation people who volunteer to entertain the center’s members and guests. “We provide them with a fantastic meal,” said Zeller. To set up a date to share your or your group's entertainment skills, call 224-7730.
