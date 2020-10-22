The Pierre Senior Center had 27 hardy Pierre area folks attend the center’s Thursday noon potluck, Oct. 22.
“Our motto for the day was: you can love the snow or you can hate the snow, but either way the depth of the snow is still the same,” Don Zeller said. “We had more than enough food for everyone despite the low number of members attending.”
Pharmacist Brandy Ludemann from Shane’s Pharmacy in Fort Pierre provided flu shots for 20 of the center’s members. “We really appreciate Brandy for providing this extremely valuable service,” Zeller said.
The scheduled entertainment for the day was from the Blunt area, and they decided not to drive to Pierre in the bad weather. “We are hoping the Dirty Boot Band will be our entertainment next week. as the weather prevented them from entertaining us this week,” Zeller added.
Instead, the impromptu entertainment was everyone who attended the potluck, with the center’s own Linda Glover playing the piano and Mae Roshone leading the sing-along. The fun songs included: “In The Good Old Summertime,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” Home On The Range,” “Shortin’ Bread,” “Down By The Riverside,” I’m Looking over a Four Leaf Clover,” “Bill Bailey,” “You’re a Good Old Flag,” “Red River Valley” and “God Bless America.”
To volunteer for a solo person or group entertainment - whether musical, comic or informational - call 224-1366.
