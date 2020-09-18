Pierre Senior Center presented Capitol Complex projects

The Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday potluck on September 17 saw almost 40 members and guests. All are welcome, and attendance is hoped to soon rival the large pre-Covid gatherings of old and new friends.
“The sale of our raffle tickets continues to be very successful. The raffle is being managed by Uncle Matt,” said the Center’s Don Zeller. “We continue to have a very wide selection of food on our buffet table. It would be very difficult to find a better variety of delicious foods. While we had fewer pies than usual, we still have a large selection of desserts.”
This last week’s ‘entertainment’ was Scott Bollinger. He is on the commission of the Bureau of Administration, and manages all the buildings and grounds on the capitol complex campus. This year has seen a larger than usually number of construction projects on the Pierre campus.
Scott presented a picture show of the projects and explained when and why each project is necessary. The list of projects he discussed began with the fence around the governor’s mansion, the fencing around the capitol building, and the possibility of putting four statues in the openings on the exterior of the capitol dome, and the tuck pointing and soda blasting of the mortar joints on the capitol building exterior.
Another Capital Complex project, in progress for almost a year already, involves updating the wiring and concert bases for light poles in Hilgers Gulch. Other projects include improvements to the sidewalks to make them compliant with the newest Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, a proposal for a new Code Talkers statue, and a proposal for a plaque for the Daughters of the American Revolution for the 225 anniversary of their existence. The projects also include cleaning the Civil War memorial, improvements to the electrical boxes in the capitol rotunda, improving the security at the entrances to all the state buildings, and the repairing of the tile around the flaming fountain and the WWII memorial.
Next Thursday, Sept. 24, the Senior Center potluck will feature Bob Boehmer singing and playing his guitar.
