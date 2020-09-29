Pierre Senior Center update

Bob Boehmer played the guitar and sang. His voice is especially suited for a wide range of well-known country songs.

The Pierre Senior Center saw over 40 members and friends join together for a potluck noon meal on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Don Zeller with the Center said, “Again we had lots of dessert including my apple crisp." All are welcome.

“Our musical entertainment this week was Bob Boehmer playing his guitar and singing lots of fun songs. Bob has a beautiful voice especially suited for singing these country songs. Bob started with the Charley Pride song ‘Anybody Going to San Antone,’ then Keith Whitley”s song ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ and Patsy Cline’s ‘I fall to Pieces.’ He continued with Smokey Robinson’s ‘No You Don’t Know What it’s Like,’ Joe Cocker’s “She Wrote Me a Letter,’ then Amazing Rhythm Aces’ ‘The End Is Not in Site,’ Janet Jackson’s song ‘That’s the Way Love Goes,’ Waylon Jennings’ song ‘The Door is Always Open,’ Johnny Cash’s song ‘Folsom Prison.’ Bob ended his presentation with Garth Brook’s ‘“What She Doing Now?’

To volunteer a solo or group entertainment - musical or informational - contact Zeller at the Pierre Senior Center..

“A month ago we set a goal to sell $2,000 in raffle tickets before Thanksgiving. We have met that goal and will continue to sell raffle tickets so we can raise funds for continued operation of our senior center,” said Zeller.

