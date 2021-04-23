The Pierre Senior Center hosted almost 50 members and guests for its weekly Thursday noon potluck on April 22.
“Most arrive an hour early to share stories and drink coffee,” Don Zeller said. Erwin Feller won the 50/50 jackpot.
Still moving forward from setbacks caused by the pandemic, the center is seeking musical entertainment or presentations volunteered by local people and groups. The center is looking for entertainment for next week. To volunteer, call 605-224-1366.
During last Thursday’s noon potluck, Zeller presented a picture show and narrative on a trip he and his wife took to Cuba in January of 2016.
“Tourists are not allowed in Cuba, so we were on a ‘People to People Educational Exchange’,” Zeller said. “This trip included two days and two nights in Camaguey. The hotel was a beautifully restored historic building. The next two days and nights we enjoyed the area around Trinidad. This city is near the ocean and has some very beautiful shore line, flowers and trees. We spent three days and nights in Havana, touring so many interesting locations which included the U.S. embassy, and the Russian embassy from the exterior only.”
The Zellers visited with artist Martha Jimenez, and she explained the meanings behind her many sculptors. Many of the Cuban homes have bars on the windows to allow air to flow through the house and still keep out animals. They visited with a family who makes a large variety of pottery and vases. They also toured Ernest Hemmingway’s home.
“It was so fun to see the 1950s American automobiles being driven on the streets,” Zeller said. “It is interesting that they can keep these cars running with limited access to repair parts. The food at all our meals was fantastic. We were told not to drink the water, so we drank coffee from purified water in the mornings and alcoholic drinks at the other meals.”
Zeller told of a museum that celebrates Cuba’s win and the defeat of insurgents and U.S. troops during the Bay of Pigs battle. The battle lasted three days in April of 1961. Winning this war elevated Fidel Castro to a hero.
“We toured a ballet school and watched their performances, where the girls and boys practiced and performed separately,” Zeller said. “We also had a very interesting visit with Rolando Macias, a former exceptionally talented baseball player with some very impressive batting statistics. He was recruited to play for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, but after playing for them for a short time he returned to his home land, Cuba, because he was just much more comfortable in his homeland.”
Accepting donations now, the Pierre Senior Center is holding a fundraising rummage sale April 30 and May 1.
