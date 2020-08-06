Pierre Senior Center's Thursday potluck & entertainment

The Pierre Senior Center had 31 people attend the Thursday noon potluck on July 23. “We are taking everyone’s temperature as they enter our building,” said Don Zeller, head of the Center. “ We have removed half the chairs in our dining room to provide social distancing, and we wear disposable gloves when we go through the buffet line.”
“For our entertainment this week, Priscilla Hofer played eight songs of faith in her ‘Slip Note’ piano style, which is a wrong note is played and immediately followed by the correct note. Priscilla provided the historical background for each song and asked the audience to guess the name of the song before playing it. It was a fun trivia game. The titles to the eight songs are: Blessed Assurance, Amazing Grace, Just a Little Talk with Jesus, His Eye is on the Sparrow, In The Garden, Peace in the Valley, Morning Has Broken, and The Old Rugged Cross.
The Pierre Senior Center is open every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for coffee rolls. It is open every Thursday for potluck. Anyone 55 or older is welcome to become a member.
