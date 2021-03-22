The weekly Thursday potluck and entertainment at the Pierre Senior Citizens Band on March 18 featured the Dirty Boots Band. With the diminished of the pandemic, the weekly attendance of members and guests is growing, currently over 60 attendees. All are welcome.
The band, a group of seven cousins ranging in age from 10 to 17, entertained for a full hour.
“Several commented that they could have listened to even more,” said the Center’s Sandra Kangas. “They are fun to listen to. Most of their songs are country – some old, some new, all enjoyable.” The repertoire included Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Have you Ever Seen the Rain,” John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind,” Aaron Lewis’ “Travelin’ Soldier,” Mamas and Papas’ “California Dreamin,’ Willie Nelson’s “Poncho & Lefty,” Elvis’ “Hound Dog,” Kenny Rogers’ “Gambler,” Jamie Johnson’s “In Color,” Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” Johnny Cash’s “Wayfaring Strangers,” Kyle Park’s “Rio,” and the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road.” Kangas added, “They finished up on Johnny’s Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, with Simon playing a very good solo on the bass guitar. Their harmony on a acapella portions shows their diligent practice.”
The day’s door-prize winners were Ann Rath, Dale Tipton, and Stella Fulgaro, with Mavis Davis taking home the 50/50 winnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.