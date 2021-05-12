The Pierre Swim Team will be serving up Indian tacos at The Fieldhouse on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to raise funds for the new outdoor pool project in Griffin Park.
The Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace the approximately 90-year-old pool in 2019.
The team will be accepting "free will offerings" on Saturday, or whatever patrons can spare.
“We’ll have to-go orders, as well as a sit down option,” swim team spokesperson Melissa Hull said. “We hope you can join us. It’s not only a good cause, but the pool is a really fun cause too!”
