Pierre Tennis Association gets $10,000 grant for canopies

After shade-tree removal was necessary, canopies were installed at the tennis complex in Griffin Park. From left are Eric Weiss, president Pierre Tennis Association; Kelcey Shorter, Association board member; Stephanie Judson, president SDCF; and Criss Ott, Association board member.

 Courtesy photo

The Pierre Tennis Association Inc. has received a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF).

Funds partially supported the purchase and installation of canopies. The canopies give much needed shade for both players and spectators, and will add to the enhancements that the city recently invested into the area.

“The tennis complex canopies look great, and improvements wouldn’t have happened without collaboration with the Foundation, the city of Pierre and the Pierre School District,” said Eric Weiss, president Pierre Tennis Association.

Tree removal was necessitated by recent construction to improve the storm shelter and facilities in Griffin Park, leaving the tennis courts with no shade. Canopies have risen in popularity at tennis courts and other sports complexes in other cities throughout the state.

The Griffin Park tennis complex improvements were a collaborative effort between several organizations.

“The SDCF is proud to partner with the Pierre Tennis Association as they work to showcase the sport of tennis”, said Ginger Niemann, senior program officer SDCF. “These canopies will ensure that both participants and spectators enjoy the experience.”

