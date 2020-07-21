Pierre Tennis Association gets $10,000 grant for canopies

The Pierre Tennis Association Inc. has received a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF).
Funds partially supported the purchase and installation of canopies. The canopies give much needed shade for both players and spectators, and will add to the enhancements that the city recently invested into the area.
“The tennis complex canopies look great, and improvements wouldn’t have happened without collaboration with the Foundation, the city of Pierre and the Pierre School District,” said Eric Weiss, president Pierre Tennis Association.
Tree removal was necessitated by recent construction to improve the storm shelter and facilities in Griffin Park, leaving the tennis courts with no shade. Canopies have risen in popularity at tennis courts and other sports complexes in other cities throughout the state.
The Griffin Park tennis complex improvements were a collaborative effort between several organizations.
“The SDCF is proud to partner with the Pierre Tennis Association as they work to showcase the sport of tennis”, said Ginger Niemann, senior program officer SDCF. “These canopies will ensure that both participants and spectators enjoy the experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.