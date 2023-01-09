Pierre’s Hazel Baumberger is set to turn 107 years old on Jan. 29, something she is very proud of accomplishing on her terms.
Although her name is Hazel, many of her relatives refer to her as Annie. Her nieces and nephews have some kind of celebration for Hazel’s birthdays.
“I’ve got wonderful relatives, they’re so good to me. And my friends too,” Baumberger said, crediting them in part with her longevity.
Sandra Griese found she gets as much out of her aunt as Hazel gets from her. Since Hazel doesn't cook much these days, Griese brings her food, using the opportunity to catch up.
“I have learned a lot from her about life and I’m gonna miss her,” Griese said.
While that day is hopefully far off in the distant future, Sandra is grateful for the time they share.
“Last year, when she said, ‘Well I’m not going to be 107, you know.’ I said, ‘Yes, you are, and you might be 108, you just don’t know. The good Lord’s not ready for you yet,” Griese said.
Her parents lived on a farm in Sully County, west of Onida. Hazel went to country school through eighth grade, which is as far as she went. Hazel married a farmer named Art, and they lived in Sully County. Hazel is still a landowner, something her husband insisted upon. Art passed away when he was 54. She was 51 at the time, so more than 50 years later, she honors his wish.
“He said, ‘You don’t know how long you’re gonna live,’ and look here I am,” Hazel said.
She lived on the farm for a while, before moving to Pierre. Hazel still owns the farm, supplementing her life by renting it out.
While on that land, she recalls having to kill some rattlesnakes.
“Those dang things crawling around the yard,” Hazel said.
She estimated she had to take out four or five of them. She still believes the biggest change during her lifetime has been electricity, with television coming in a close second.
One of the things that Hazel credits with her longevity is her ritual of eating oatmeal daily. Even today, she will make her way down to the cafeteria to get herself a bowl. She remembered gathering around the table with her family as a child to partake.
“It was cheap and it filled us up,” Hazel said.
While she may not be as mobile, walking around Crazy Horse memorial at 80 years old was something she looks back fondly at.
“It was five miles up and five and a half back down,” she said.
Hazel will enter her seventh year as a centenarian, something that’s kept track of across the state. The South Dakota Health Care Association created the Century Club to recognize South Dakota’s centenarians for their accomplishments and contributions.
“It's an honor to recognize them,” Century Club Coordinator LuAnn Severson said.
Since its beginning in 1997, the Century Club has recognized more than 1,350 South Dakotans. If you know a resident of the state who is 100 years or older, induct them into the Century Club. Membership is free. Application forms are at www.sdhca.org, or call 1-800-952-3052.
Each Century Club Member receives a framed certificate and a membership card. Each birthday celebration thereafter, a birthday card is sent. Each July, the current oldest living South Dakotan is recognized as Centenarian of the Year.
