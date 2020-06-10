The city of Pierre’s emergency COVID ordinance has expired and will not immediately be replaced.
“Our local business community and our community members have shown a lot of personal and social responsibility in response to the pandemic,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “We’re very lucky to have a community that voluntarily complies with recommendations. At this time, I do not intend to bring another ordinance to the commission for their consideration.”
Though no citations were issued for violations of the ordinance, the recently expired COVID ordinance gave the city a mechanism to enforce social distancing and other COVID recommendations in enclosed public spaces. This is according to Kristi Honeywell, city administrator.
Harding added that this expiration should not be viewed as a sign that the community can let its guard down.
“Regardless of an ordinance, we all need to continue to be cognizant of the virus and continue to take preventative action – social distance and follow the other CDC recommendations.”
The city of Pierre will continue to monitor COVID activity in the region. If a spike in positive cases is observed, the city may consider enacting another ordinance to help keep the public safe.
