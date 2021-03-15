Pierre's Hopeless to Homes gets donation from Miranda Lambert

Pierre area’s Hopeless to Homes animal shelter has received a $5,000 donation from country music star Miranda Lambert.
“You have undoubtedly contributed to the success of Hopeless to Homes, and we have something big to celebrate,” said Lacey Boxley, president and founder of Hopeless to Homes. “This past week, Hopeless to Homes was recognized by the Mutt Nation Foundation, which was founded by Country Music Superstar, Miranda Lambert, as one of the best rescues in the United States.
“The Mutt Nation Foundation awarded us $5,000 for this honor. I sincerely thank you for all of your help in making my dream a reality. I cannot thank you all enough for the support and sacrifice you have endured to help these precious dogs,” Boxley said.
“Adopt, don’t shop” is one of the themes behind Mutt Nation. Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation helps ‘a whole lot of mutts’ with a nation-wide $250,000 donation. “We know that these funds will help shelters continue to provide a great environment for their pets,” Miranda Lambert said.
