Nancy Schlichenmayer of The Right Turn in Pierre is scheduled to be a guest presenter in a four-day Power of Engagement Summit virtual national conference, Feb. 22-25.
Schlichenmayer’s presentation is “Building Blocks of American Sign Language Promotes an Inclusive Environment.” She will demonstrate how American Sign Language can promote an inclusive learning environment. Participants will also learn about deaf culture.
The conference will cover innovations in social and emotional learning (SEL), through three organizations - ‘Harmony SEL’, ‘Inspire Teaching & Learning’, and ‘Fundraising Academy Cause
Selling Education.’ Experienced practitioners will lead breakout sessions with topic that explore developing social and emotional learning, including processing trauma with students.
According to the conference format, “with over four decades of experience mentoring the professional development of others, Schlichenmayer has a passion for looking for new resources to utilize and share with others. She is currently the executive director with The Right Turn in Pierre, and supports early childhood providers in south-central South Dakota.
“She owned and managed an in-home child care facility for six years and has experience with working with deaf or hard-of-hearing children and their families. She appreciates opportunities to share American Sign Language with others. She had taught at Northern State University and Presentation College in Aberdeen most of the years between 1979 and 2013. She received her Master's Degree from Northern State University and is a certified Kindergarten through Eighth Grade Elementary Education teacher with an endorsement in American Sign Language and Birth-21 School Speech/Language Pathologist. Schlichenmayer is a Year 22 graduate of Partners in Policymaking. She is a Pathways Level VI Professional and a South Dakota Pathways Trainer. Nancy is currently a member of NAEYC, SDAEYC, FCCPSD, and South Dakota Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities.
The conference is free. To learn more and to register, visit http://bit.ly/HarSELPOE.
