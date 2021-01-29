Over the years many South Dakota farmers and ranchers have developed a drought plan that they can implement when conditions get dry. Reverting to a plan when the situation calls for it, can help to remove some of the emotion from difficult decisions often associated with dry weather. If you haven’t looked at your drought plan for a few years, now is a good time to pull it out and revisit it.
The unusually dry conditions seem to be consistent across the entire state, with some areas a little dryer than others. Producers may be considering adjusting their cropping plans, depending on how the spring progresses in terms of weather and precipitation. Dryer scenarios could have producers considering crops like sorghum over corn, and peas over soybeans or sunflowers. These are good options. Sorghum is estimated to be able to yield between 5- 6.4 bushels per inch of rain in comparison to corn which produces about 4.3 bushels per inch of moisture. Sorghum is also noted to have a drought avoidance tactic which allows it to limit growth under adverse conditions until additional moisture is received. Peas are a shorter season crop compared to soybeans and will use less moisture for production. Research completed in Nebraska in 2012 indicated there that soybeans produced about 2 bu/inch moisture. So peas could be another valuable option for producers if dry conditions persist. Be sure that any planned crop changes are compatible with applied herbicides.
For livestock producers, a major concern is the ability to raise enough forage to meet their needs. Winter wheat can be a potential feed source if stands are less than adequate, and yield potential does not look good. Wheat can produce relatively high quality forage. In addition, producers may choose to plant additional materials into poor stands of winter wheat in the spring to increase forage yield. This could be a feasible option for livestock producers and sure beats destroying the crop and starting over. Anytime you are feeding annual grasses that have been affected by drought, they should be monitored for nitrate levels, especially in situations where the forages received nitrogen fertilizer additions.
Don’t forget to check out and utilize South Dakota’s Mesonet at climate.sdstate.edu . This site includes a lot of helpful information including soil moisture levels at stations around the state.
Upcoming Extension Webinar: Feb. 9-12, at 10 a.m. CST. Oats; varieties, fertility, weed control and seed production.
2020 Ag Horizons (virtual) Conference: go to www.sdwheat.org to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.