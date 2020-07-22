The South Dakota Hall of Fame is modifying plans to induct its 2020 class.
The Hall’s annual induction event generally includes several events. In particular; A Medallion Ceremony, during which the Honorees are awarded a commemorative medallion, and an Honors Banquet where the class members are formally inducted into the Hall of Fame and give their always memorable remarks.
The Hall of Fame Board has rescheduled the full Honors Banquet to 2021. However, it will hold the Medallion Celebration virtually to officially induct the 2020 Class on September 12, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT. This virtual celebration is free for public viewing.
“The Board feels it’s vital to officially induct these 10 outstanding Honorees in the Hall of Fame. By beginning the process with the Medallion Ceremony, the Hall can begin sharing their stories both in our physical location in Chamberlain and globally on our website for young people, in particular, to chase their dreams,” said Michelle LaVallee, board president.
The Class of 2020 includes Walter Panzirer, Pierre, for philanthropic; Mike Cartney, Watertown, for education; Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen, for education; Delta David Gier, Sioux Falls, for arts and entertainment; Bernie Hunhoff, Yankton, for arts and entertainment; Kitty Kinsman, Rapid City, for political; Bruce Long Fox, Rapid City, for education; Jack Marsh, Sioux Falls, for business; Sen. Larry Pressler, Washington DC, for political; and Mamie Pyle, Huron, for political.
A short biography from the S.D. Hall of Fame on Walter Panzirer, Pierre, reads, “Walter Panzirer would have been content spending his life serving as a law enforcement officer and a volunteer paramedic and firefighter. But fate led to a higher calling; a calling that has impacted the lives of nearly everyone in South Dakota. When Walter’s grandmother, hotel magnate Leona Helmsley passed away, she named Walter one of five trustees who were charged with improving lives by creating programs funded by Leona’s fortune. Walter created the Rural Healthcare Program for the Helmsley Charitable Trust which now operates in South Dakota and six other states. He knew from firsthand experience that people living in rural areas don’t always have access to the best medical services.”
