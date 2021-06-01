Since South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Range Field Specialist Pete Bauman advises on grassland management for a living, his neighbors often approach him, asking about pasture management and his use of poly wire, grazing, fire and rest. Eventually, he says the conversation shifts from general grassland considerations to managing individual types of plants.
“Grasslands are comprised of individual plants. This sounds obvious, but we often don’t think too deeply about the types of plant categories in a pasture or grassland, such as exotic, cool season, warm season, broadleaf, grasses, sedges, etc.,” Bauman, who is based out of the Watertown Regional Extension Center, said. “Nor do we necessarily consider the individual species, such as the brome, big bluestem or sunflower.”
One of Bauman’s neighbors recently commented to him that he has never really thought about “managing” his grass.
“I told him he wasn’t alone, and that most producers often focus attention on their cropland and give little thought to their grassland systems, which are much more complex,” Bauman said. “In a crop field, we often focus on helping one plant survive and eliminating the rest. In a grassland, we have dozens of plants to consider, and our management actions can either help or hinder entire plant communities.”
So, where can producers begin the learning process? Baumann said one opportunity is to attend the upcoming “Good, Bad and Invasive Plant Tour.” Hosted by The Nature Conservancy; South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks; South Dakota County Weed and Pest Departments; and SDSU Extension, the annual tour in northeast South Dakota has become a widely attended event.
“The tour is a one-day, free, public event, where anyone can come and learn about various plants and their function in the system,” Bauman said. “Over the years, the tour has been attended by farmers, ranchers, gardeners, county weed supervisors, agency staff, children and others that are just curious. Tour leaders are very knowledgeable about plants and their value and function, and often there are interesting tidbits about how any particular plant functions in the system for positive or negative impacts to livestock and wildlife.”
This year’s tour will take place on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CST) at Sica Hollow State Park near Sisseton. The group will meet in the park’s east picnic area. For directions from Sisseton, attendees should head west on Highway 10 for two miles. Then turn north on 455th Ave. for seven miles. Finally turn west on 112th St. and go west until you reach the park.
RSVPs are required for planning logistics. Contact Joe Blastick at 605-880-6541 or jblastick@tnc.org or Owen McElroy at 605-520-1935 or owen.mcelroy@state.sd.us.
